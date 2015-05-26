Allman takes One Way Out live

Gregg Allman has released a live version of One Way Out in a video clip.

It’s taken from upcoming release Live: Back To Macon, GA, recorded with his eight-piece solo band, to be launched on August 7.

Rounder Records say of the title: “Allman has long been a gifted, natural interpreter of the blues – his soulful and distinctive voice is one of the defining sounds in the history of American music.

“Live: Back to Macon, GA marks his first-ever official solo DVD release where he delivers ferociously high-energy and emotive performances.” The DVD includes additional interviews and a documentary feature.

Allman, who wound down the Allman Brothers Band in 2014 after a 45-year career, appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.

CD1

Statesboro Blues I’m No Angel Queen of Hearts I Can’t Be Satisfied These Days Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More Brightest Smile In Town Hot’Lanta I’ve Found a Love

CD2

Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ Before the Bullets Fly Melissa Midnight Rider Love Like Kerosene Whipping Post One Way Out

DVD

Statesboro Blues I’m No Angel Queen of Hearts Interview: What Macon Was To Us I Can’t Be Satisfied These Days Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More Interview: Practicing in Macon Brightest Smile In Town Hot’Lanta I’ve Found a Love Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ Before the Bullets Fly Melissa Interview: We Worked Hard Midnight Rider Love Like Kerosene Interview: Songwriting for the Allman Brothers Whipping Post One Way Out Stormy Monday Floating Bridge Feature: The Gregg Allman Band at the H&H

