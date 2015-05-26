Trending

Allman takes One Way Out live

  

View clip from live album ahead of Ramblin’ Man Fair appearance in July

Gregg Allman has released a live version of One Way Out in a video clip.

It’s taken from upcoming release Live: Back To Macon, GA, recorded with his eight-piece solo band, to be launched on August 7.

Rounder Records say of the title: “Allman has long been a gifted, natural interpreter of the blues – his soulful and distinctive voice is one of the defining sounds in the history of American music.

Live: Back to Macon, GA marks his first-ever official solo DVD release where he delivers ferociously high-energy and emotive performances.” The DVD includes additional interviews and a documentary feature.

Allman, who wound down the Allman Brothers Band in 2014 after a 45-year career, appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.

CD1

  1. Statesboro Blues

  2. I’m No Angel

  3. Queen of Hearts

  4. I Can’t Be Satisfied

  5. These Days

  6. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

  7. Brightest Smile In Town

  8. Hot’Lanta

  9. I’ve Found a Love

CD2

  1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

  2. Before the Bullets Fly

  3. Melissa

  4. Midnight Rider

  5. Love Like Kerosene

  6. Whipping Post

  7. One Way Out

DVD

  1. Statesboro Blues

  2. I’m No Angel

  3. Queen of Hearts

  4. Interview: What Macon Was To Us

  5. I Can’t Be Satisfied

  6. These Days

  7. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

  8. Interview: Practicing in Macon

  9. Brightest Smile In Town

  10. Hot’Lanta

  11. I’ve Found a Love

  12. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

  13. Before the Bullets Fly

  14. Melissa

  15. Interview: We Worked Hard

  16. Midnight Rider

  17. Love Like Kerosene

  18. Interview: Songwriting for the Allman Brothers

  19. Whipping Post

  20. One Way Out

  21. Stormy Monday

  22. Floating Bridge

  23. Feature: The Gregg Allman Band at the H&H

