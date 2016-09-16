Trending

South Park’s greatest rock cameos

By Louder  

As South Park celebrates its 20th season, we look at some of the show's greatest rock cameos

South Park started life as a cut-out animation project about a gang of “complete little raging bastards” in a snowy Colorado town.

The Christmas-themed clip quickly became one of the world’s first viral videos and was so popular that its creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were given the chance to develop the idea into a cartoon for Comedy Central. The show made its debut in the summer of 1997, with Primus providing the song’s unsettling theme tune.

Over the last two decades, the cartoon has frequently wound up celebrities and religious groups with its depiction of pretty much any taboo topic you can imagine.

While Parker and Stone voice many of the characters, the show has featured guest appearances by George Clooney (who was a dog), Jennifer Aniston and Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler. They’ve also featured a ton of rock stars, including Ozzy Osbourne, Bono and Korn.

Check out the gallery of the show’s best rock cameos below.

Image 1 of 8

In 1999, Korn starred in 'Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery'

Image 2 of 8

Bono appears in the 2007 episode 'More Crap'

Image 3 of 8

Ozzy bites the head off Kenny in the 1998 'Chef Aid' episode

Image 4 of 8

Joe Strummer appeared at the Chef Aid benefit

Image 5 of 8

Rancid performed the song Brad Logan

Image 6 of 8

Radiohead starred in the 2001 episode 'Scott Tenorman Must Die'

Image 7 of 8

The Cure's Robert Smith fought a robotic Barbara Streisand in an early episode

Image 8 of 8

Primus wrote the song's unsettling theme and later appeared in 'Chef Aid'

The new season of South Park debuts on Comedy Central at 10pm on September 18.

