Guardians Of The Galaxy man wants to work with Steven Tyler

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn says he’d “love to work” with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

His comments come after Tyler reached out to the filmmaker in a recent interview with People Magazine, saying: “I would do anything to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – are you listening James Gunn?”

And although filming of the second movie was recently completed and there’s been no confirmation of a third instalment, Gunn has responded to Tyler’s request.

During a Facebook Q&A session (via The Wrap), Gunn says: “Yes, I did hear that Steven Tyler wants to be in Guardians Of The Galaxy. The answer is, Steven, yes I am listening. And I’m a big fan of Steven Tyler’s.

“I had the pleasure of directing his daughter Liv in Super in 2010 in which she was fantastic, and I met him for a few seconds at a screening of that movie.

“He’s a cool guy. And of course I would love to work with Steven Tyler sometime.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 is expected to be released in cinemas worldwide in 2017.

Tyler issued his country-themed solo album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere earlier this year, while Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer admitted the band’s health was a concern as they mull over possible future tour dates.

