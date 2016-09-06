Green Day announce tour in support of Revolution Radio

Green Day have announced they’ll head out on a North American and European tour in support of their upcoming 12th album Revolution Radio.

It’s set for release on October 7 via Reprise Records, with Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool releasing Bang Bang from the follow-up to ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, ¡Tre! last month.

The first dates will take place across North America, kicking off in St louis on September 20 and wrapping up in Berkley on October 20.

The European leg is scheduled for January and Februaury 2017. It’ll start in Turin, Italy, on January 10 and finish in London on February 2. Green Day have also confirmed two German festival dates for next summer. Full details can be found below.

Tickets will go on general sale from this Friday (September 9) from 9am local time via the band’s official website.

Revolution Radio was recorded in Oakland, California, and produced by the band. Musically, the album is said to be “raw, visceral, and fearless – solidifying the band’s reign as one of the leading voices in rock music” with lyrical themes that “address the complexities and uncertainties of modern day existence.”

In August, Armstrong admitted he “freaked out” while writing Bang Bang as he wrote it from the perspective of a gunman.

Revolution Radio is available for pre-order.

Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON

Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

The Radio Revolution cover

Green Day Revolution Radio tracklist

Somewhere Now Bang Bang Revolution Radio Say Goodbye Outlaws Bouncing Off The Wall Still Breathing Youngblood Too Dumb To Die Troubled Times Forever Now Ordinary World

Billie Joe Armstrong-led film Ordinary World out next month