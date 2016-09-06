Architects say tour without Tom Searle is 'frightening'

The prospect of Architects playing live without the late Tom Searle is “frightening,” his brother Dan has admitted.

The drummer says their first shows without the guitarist, who died from cancer aged just 28 last month, will be an “enormous challenge” which will bring out a lot of “difficult emotions” – but the band see them as an opportunity to celebrate Tom’s life.

Dan says: “It’s difficult to know what to expect from these shows. This is such a unique set of circumstances. Perhaps other bands would have cancelled, and I wouldn’t blame them. It’s not comfortable. It’s frightening.

“It’s going to force us to face a lot of the difficult emotions that grief inevitably brings about. Being on stage without him, headlining venues that we always dreamt about playing together and performing songs that he wrote about his own mortality – it’s going to be an enormous challenge. What I do hope is that we all find some catharsis from performing.

“I don’t expect closure, I don’t know if I’ll ever experience such a thing, but perhaps we can find some solace, comfort, peace or relief from getting on stage each night.

“One thing is for sure – the atmosphere is going to be special. These shows are a celebration of Tom‘s life.”

He adds: “Every night will be an opportunity for us all to express our love and gratitude for Tom and what he’s given all of us. We will be playing with everything we have and we know that you guys will be giving everything you have too.”

Addressing their Australian fans, Dan says their tour Down Under beginning next week is a “massive leap.” He admits they probably would have cancelled if they didn’t have their “brothers” in Bring Me The Horizon to support them while on the road.

He says: “We leave the UK on Saturday. It feels like a massive leap for us to be honest. We probably wouldn’t be going if it wasn’t with our brothers in Bring Me The Horizon. We are going into the unknown with these shows.

“As with the UK and European shows, we will give it our all. We’ve always loved your country and you guys embraced us from day one, we haven’t forgotten that.

“If you are coming to a show, get down to the front and sing with us, your support means even more at times like this. Thank you everyone for all of your continued love and understanding.”

Since Tom Searle’s death, more than £30,000 has been raised in his name for Martlet’s Hospice in Hove, who cared for him in his final days.

Architects tour 2016

Sep 14: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Sep 16: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Sep 17: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 18: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 20: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 23: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 25: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Sep 27: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Oct 13: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, France

Oct 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Stockolm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 23: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Sweden

Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn

Oct 29: Leipzig Tabuchenthal, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert

Nov 02: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 03: Roncade New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Austria

Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 09: Luxembourg Atelier, Belgium

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

