Green Carnation to live stream concert

Norwegian prog metallers Green Carnation have taken the decision to stream their Leaves Of Yesteryear launch show, without a live audience, because of the difficulties currently posed to live shows and large gatherings due to the Coronavirus.

"Because of the challenging situation with the Coronavirus, promoter Dirty Old Town, Green Carnation, Ticketmaster, Aasgaarden Visuals/Amodei Visual and Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel have decided to live-stream the concert with a multiple camera production with no audience present," the band tell Prog. "No matter where you are located, you will be able to buy a ticket, get a unique code and stream the entire event."

The band plan to find a new date for the physical concert and ticket-holders for the original show on May 23rd, will automatically receive a streaming-code for the online event.

Green Carnation will release Leaves Of Yesteryear, their first new music for 14 years, through Season Of Mist on May 23.

Singer Kjetil Nordhus adds: "Bands, artists, musicians, promoters and music-lovers are experiencing severe challenges in the times of the Coronavirus. We have decided to attack the situation in a positive way and share our big release party with the people having already bought a ticket but also with fans in the rest of the world. This will be a big happening for everybody involved, and we’re really looking forward to sharing it with everybody!"

Tickets for the show are available here.