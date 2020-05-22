Green Carnation stream Leaves Of Yesteryear launch show tonight

Norwegian prog metallers Green Carnation will stream their new Leaves of Yesteryear album release show on today, Saturday May 23rd, from 6.30pm (BST)/7.30pm (CEST).

There are two ways to watch the concert: Buy a €5 ticket in advance, and get access to 6.30pm (BST)/7.30pm (CEST). This will include exclusive interviews, the Making Of Leaves Of Yesteryear documentary, the world premiere of the new Sentinels (lyric) music video and more. The broadcast will be presented by Leprous bassist Simen Daniel Lindstad Børven.

Tickets are available here. Viewers will receive an email with an URL and a unique password a few hours before the broadcast starts. The people with a ticket will have access to the entire broadcast (with their code) for one week after the show.

A free, open live stream of just the concert part of the event will start at 8pm (BST)/9PM (CEST), which you can watch here on the Prog website (see below).

Leaves Of Yesteryear is the first Green Carnation album for 14 years.