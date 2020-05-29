Trending

Elder's Omens: a behemoth of intricately proggy heavy psychedelia

Thankfully no sign of Damian on Elder's fifth album Omens

Elder: Omens
For majestic spaced-out jams it’s pretty hard to beat Elder, who have now developed well beyond their early stoner and doom roots into a behemoth of intricately proggy heavy psychedelia. 

With new drummer Georg Edert on board, Omens is a sterling evolution of the work put into 2015’s Lore and 2017’s Reflections Of A Floating World, the five lengthy tracks benefiting from greater use of Michael Risberg’s keyboard skills to lighten the ever-present oceanic swell of riffs. 

In Procession, Halcyon and Embers, in particular, have a welcome Floydian trippiness to them, with more space to let the compositions breathe and stretch to their full potential. 

Bags of melody, plenty of light and shade, and great songs. A cosmic triumph.