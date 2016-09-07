Graham Bonnet Band detail The Book

The Graham Bonnet Band will release the album The Book on November 11.

The singer says the new material is in a “very similar” vein to his work in previous bands such as Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG. The package will also include a bonus disc of “re-recorded classics.”

He adds: “I think this is what people want to hear from me – and won’t be disappointed.”

Bonnett also describes the story behind album’s potential first single, Into The Night.

He says: “It’s about a guy who’s been on a long trip, who comes home to find his bags have been packed. He comes home weary and looking forward to going to sleep and seeing his family, but he can’t get in the door – his key doesn’t work.

“He presses the doorbell and eventually his wife answers – though she wasn’t happy to see him.

“She tells him, ‘You’re leaving tomorrow. I have arranged a condominium for you to go and live in – our marriage is over.’”

Watch the promo below.

Bonnet revealed that he’d be working with former Alcatrazz bandmate Jimmy Waldo on the forthcoming release earlier this year. The pair are also planning a series of select reunion shows next year with Waldo’s current band, New England.

Purchasing details for The Book will be made available in due course.

The Graham Bonnet Band will tour the UK and Ireland this November.

Graham Bonnet The Book artwork

Graham Bonnet Band The Book tracklist

CD 1 (new songs)

Into The Night Welcome To My Home Earth’s Child (I Am Your Son) Rider Dead Man Walking Strangest Day The Dance Where Were You? The Book Everybody Wants To Go There California Air

CD 2 (Re-recorded classics)

Eyes Of The World All Night Long Lost In Hollywood Since You Been Gone Night Games S.O.S. Assault Attack Dancer Desert Song Island In The Sun Hiroshima Mon Amour God Blessed Video Will You Be Home Tonight Witchwood Stand In Line Here Comes The Night (Down Without A Fight)

Graham Bonnet Band tour 2016

Nov 08: London Boston Music Room, UK

Nov 09: Stourbridge River Rooms, UK

Nov 10: Wakefield Warehouse 23, UK

Nov 11: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell 10, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 13: Edinburgh Bannermans, UK

Nov 15: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK

Nov 16: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Nov 18: Derry Nerve Center, UK

Nov 19: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Nov 20: Galway Monroes, Ireland

Nov 21: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 22: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club, UK

