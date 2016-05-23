Graham Bonnet reunites with former Alcatrazz bandmate Jimmy Waldo on next album

Graham Bonnet is reuniting with his former Alcatrazz bandmate Jimmy Waldo to work on his upcoming album.

The pair, who have not recorded together since their stint in short-lived supergroup Blackthorne in 1994, are also planning a series of select reunion shows next year with Waldo’s current band New England – which features former Alcatrazz bassist Gary Shea. It will be their first time performing together since 1986.

Waldo features on several tracks on the upcoming Graham Bonnet Band record.

Bonnet said of his decision to record with guitarist Conrado Pesinato, bassist Beth-Ami Heavenstone and drummer Mark Zonder: “It’s been a while since I last released a full-length album – but this band is the perfect group of musicians to do just that.”

The Alcatrazz: The Ultimate Fortress Rock Set box set was issued last month – and an Alcatrazz anthology is also due to be launched later in the year. More release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Bonnet is also set to release a concert DVD and an autobiography later this year.

Jun 08-11: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 25: Voxbotn Festival, Farao Islands

Jul 29: Rottenburg Rock Of Ages Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Pyraser Classic Rock Night Festival, Germany

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 19: Belfast Limelight, Northern Ireland

