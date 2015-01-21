Graham Bonnet launches archive collection

Former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and Michael Schenker Group frontman Graham Bonnet has released the first volume in his solo archive series.

Titled Private i: The Archives Vol.1, it contains previously unreleased solo material recorded in 1975 following his departure from The Marbles and before he replaced Ronnie James Dio in Rainbow in 1979.

Bonnet recalls: “Those sessions were great fun and it was exciting to be recording for the first time my own compositions.

“We had some great people playing on the record. I recall Rick Wakeman was on one track, along with Phillip Goodhand-Tait, and my wife at the time actress Adrienne Posta. I played a lot of the instruments, as did my producer Kaplin Kaye.”

The recordings have been fully remastered and the album is currently available to purchase on iTunes.

Last week, the singer called his new band “perfect” and revealed plans to release a follow-up to 1999’s The Day I Went Mad.

Private i: The Archives Vol.1 tracklist