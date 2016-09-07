Diamond Head to start work on next album in 2017

Diamond Head will start working on their next album in 2017, vocalist Rasmus Bom Andersen has confirmed.

Having only released their self-titled seventh work in March this year, the Danish singer admits that his own need to “keep pushing forward” helps speed up the band’s activity.

He tells Eon Music: “We’re hoping to actually start to start writing some songs in 2017 and then god knows when we’ll see it.

“I can’t stand still. It’s like start me going and I’m just going to keep running, so I keep pushing forward and forward and forward. More Diamond Head music would be great for everyone.”

Andersen also recalls his “ruthless” approach to songwriting for their latest release with Diamond Head co-founder and guitarist Brian Tatler.

He says: “I came in with some fresh ears, and almost like a producer, picked out the best bits. So when Brian said, ‘Here’s a lot of riffs, what do you think?’ I was like, ‘That’s fantastic, that’s Diamond Head’, or, ‘That doesn’t tie to Diamond Head, so let’s run with these ones and see what else we can do.’

“I was quite ruthless. Brian came back to me after that conversation and said, ‘That took a lot of balls for you to tell me that.’ We ended up with this checklist to write this album according to.”

Andersen adds: “It really helped us to nail down what’s going to make it to the album, and what’s not going to make it to the album. It just made the politics of writing together as a band a really easy experience.”

Diamond Head have a number of UK and Ireland dates scheduled throughout September and October, before they tour North America this November.

Sep 10: Raismes Chateau De La Princesse D’Aremburg, France

Sep 22: Dublin Fibber McGee’s Rock Bar, Ireland

Sep 23: Belfast Voodoo, Ireland

Sep 24: Limerick City Dolans Warehouse, Ireland

Sep 28: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK

Sep 29: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 04: York Fibbers, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 06: Edinburgh La Belle Angele, UK

Oct 07: Aberdeen Moorings Bar, UK

Oct 08: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Oct 09: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Nov 02: San Francisco Slims, CA

Nov 03: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Nov 04: Las Vegas LVCS, NV

Nov 05: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Nov 10: San Antonio Rock Box, TX

Nov 11: San Antonio Korova, TX

Nov 12: Houston Concert Pub North, TX

Nov 13: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 15: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Nov 16: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Nov 17: Sellersville Theater, PA

Nov 18: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD

Nov 19: Poughkeepsie Chance, NY

Nov 20: Webster Hall Marlin Room, NY

Nov 24: Toronto Garrison, Canada

Nov 25: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Nov 26: Bolingbrook Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, IL

Nov 27: Cudahy Metal Grill, WI

Nov 28: Saint Louis Fubar, MO

Nov 29: North Kansas Voodoo Lounge, MO

Nov 30: Denver 3 Kings Tavern, CO

Brian Tatler: Diamond Head got heavy metal up to speed