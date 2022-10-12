Grab the Bose QuietComfort earbuds with an epic saving of £117 this Prime Day

The second and final day of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab) is in full swing, with prices tumbling on a whole range of tech, collectables, vinyl and more.

One deal that made us sit up and take notice today was the Bose QuietComfort earbuds for a knockdown price of £132.05 (opens in new tab) – that’s £117.90 down from the RRP of £249.95. They're also on sale through Amazon US, with the price reduction taking them down from $220.99 to $199.49 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort buds: Were £249.95 , now £132.05 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have massively reduced the price of the Bose QuietComfort earbuds this Prime Day, knocking a huge 47% of the usual price. They’re snug, offer great noise cancelling, and, more importantly, deliver awesome sound.

The noise cancelling on the Bose QuietComfort is excellent and will block out noisy traffic as you go about your daily business. That means you can properly appreciate your music on the go, especially with Bose’s volume-optimised Active EQ teach and support for hi-fi audio.

Like the name implies, these are a comfortable set of in-ear headphones to wear for long periods and they come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips to ensure you get a great fit. They also give you up to six hours of playtime on a single charge, but that can be increased by a further 12 hours with the charging case.

The Bose QuietComfort also have an IPX4 rating which keeps means they’re safe from the rain - perfect if you’re planning to use them mainly while out and about.

If you're looking for more bargains this Prime Day, take a look at our roundup of Prime Day Sony headphone deals and our Prime Day tech deals for music fans under $50/£50.

And with Black Friday on the horizon, keep our Black Friday wireless headphones deals page bookmarked. We'll be filling it up with more top headphone deals before too long, along with highlighting the best Black Friday music deals around.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now. Not only will you get access to great deals, but other benefits include Prime Video, next day delivery and more.