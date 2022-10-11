Amazon Prime Day 2022: Get ready to rock with massive savings on Sony headphones

Amazon held their annual Prime Day event earlier this year - but in a surprise move, the online shopping giant has decided to have another two days of sales under the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), which is taking place today (October 11) and on October 12.

One of the first product discounts to each our eye was an awesome deal on the sweet-sounding Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones which you can get for £299 (opens in new tab). That’s 21% down from their usual price of £380. US customers can grab the same pair for $348 (opens in new tab) - that's down from their regular price of $398.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: Save up to 21% (opens in new tab)

Sony’s flagship wireless noise cancelling headphones deliver crystal clear sound and excellent 30-hour battery life. They’re also incredibly comfortable, but perhaps best of all are these deals in there UK and US.

Looking for more? That’s good because Amazon haven’t stopped cutting the cost on Sony headphones. Here are some other top deals that made us sit up and take notice.

And don't forget, if you want to keep up to speed with all the latest offers, keep your eyes on our Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 live blog.

UK Sony headphone deals

First up, let's take a look at some UK deals - and if you're in the market for some neat in-ear headphones, then the Sony WF-C500 are down from £90 to just £49 (opens in new tab). These are a great option if you're looking for something to plug in if you're out on a run or in the gym. For less than £50, this is a nice deal.

Another top deal on Amazon is on the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones which have been reduced from £250 to £190 (opens in new tab) - and that's a great bargain considering the quality you're getting out of the box. The noise cancelling is fantastic and the audio is well balanced and suits all styles of music. Read my full Sony WF-1000XM4 review to get more info on these amazing in-ear headphones.

Next up we have the Sony LinkBuds S which are down from £180 to £139 (opens in new tab). These are a step up from the previously mentions WF-C500 thanks to their noise cancelling abilities and clarity of sound. Battery life sits around the 20-hour mark and they're also IPX4 water resistant so you don't have to worry about them when the drizzle starts.

US Sony headphone deals

Amazon US are also in on the Prime Early Access Sale on Sony headphones and a pair of Sony WH-XB910N noise cancelling headphones for $198 (opens in new tab) is impressive. They usually retail for $249 making this a good choice if you want a little bit of extra bass with your beats. Fast charging and a top battery life, these are definitely worth a closer look.

If you’re looking for something at a really affordable price, then the Sony MDRZX110NC for just $28 (opens in new tab) is pretty much unbeatable. That’s down 44% from their list price of $49.99 and a perfect fit if you want lightweight headphones with noise cancelling. They also fold for easy storage and offer up to 80 hours of battery life.

I mentioned the Sony LinkBuds S in the UK deals, and I'm happy to say they're also on sale in the US. You can pick the Sony LinkBuds S up at Amazon for $128 (opens in new tab) - that down from the RRP of $199.99. They're true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with smart features that adapt the audio to your environment. This price drop covers both the black and white models

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now. Not only will you get access to great deals, but other benefits include Prime Video, next day delivery and more.