Best Prime Day tech deals and more for music fans under $50/£50

It’s day two of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab), with the sales set to come to an end later tonight. So before the clock strikes 12, we’ve picked out some of our favourite products that come in under the $50/£50 mark.

To kick things off, how about the JBL Go 3 portable speaker for $29.95 (opens in new tab) - that’s down from the list price of $49.95 at Amazon US. And if you're in the UK, you can grab a pair of Jabra Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones for £49.99 (opens in new tab). That’s a tremendous price when you consider they usually retail for £89.99.

Below you’ll find even more products, including more headphones and speakers, Funko collectables, tech, booze and more!

US Prime Day 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 earbuds: Were $79.99 , now $47.49 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have knocked 41% off the Jabra Elite 3 Bluetooth earbuds for October Prime Day - and these are well worth a closer look thanks to their punchy sound and sleek design. This deal covers the earbuds in a variety of colours.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT: Were $69.95 , now $41.97 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have lopped 40% off the price of the excellent Sennheiser HD 250BT Bluetooth headphones. To get these for less than $50 is a brilliant deal.

(opens in new tab) Pearl Jam: Ten remastered: Was $34.98 , now $16.88 (opens in new tab)

While Prime Day is an Amazon sales event, other online retailer are getting in on the action - and that includes Walmart, who are selling the remastered vinyl version of Pearl Jam’s Ten for a low price. It’s a classic that needs to be in your collection.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle: Was $64.98 , now $17.99 (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot smart speaker is hugely popular thanks to its versatility: it can be used for everything from playing music and discovering the news headlines, to controlling your smart home and more. This Prime Day bundle comes with an Amazon Smart Plug to help get you started.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Star Wars: Was $58.98 , now $34.98

(opens in new tab)If your TV is lacking some smart features, then here's a top deal that'll sort out that problem for you. Amazon have cut 40% off the price of this Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fire TV Stick. It even has buttons dedicated to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu, so you can watch a ton of music docs and films.

(opens in new tab) Ozzy Osbourne Funko: Was $ 24.99 , now $19.66 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have knocked a few dollars off the asking price for this neat Funko collectable of Ozzy in his Diary Of A Madman guise. Grab it while you can.

UK Prime Day 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 earbuds: Were £90 , now £49 (opens in new tab)

This is a great pickup for those looking for a quality set of in-ear headphones for a great price. A charging case is included and they have 20 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th gen): Was £49.99 , now £19.99 (opens in new tab)

Another cracking deal this Prime Day is on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker 4th generation. It’s a flexible bit of kit and with 60% off the RRP, is a must-have for your home.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB13 speaker: Was £55 , now £39.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s 27% off this cool portable Bluetooth speaker from Sony. It sounds the business and with an IP67 rating, it’s waterproof and dustproof with a battery life of 16 hours.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 8 Tablet 8”: Was £89.99, now £39.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s a whopping 56% off the price of the Fire HD tablet on Amazon right now. It has an 8-inch display and comes with 32GB of storage. Great for browsing on the go or watching a movie in bed.

(opens in new tab) Compass Box Orchard House: Was £41.99 , now £34.49 (opens in new tab)

This is a belter of a blended malt from the wizards at Compass Box. It’s a fruit-forward dram that’s packed with character. For this price, you can’t go wrong.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now. Not only will you get access to great deals, but other benefits include Prime Video, next day delivery and more.

And don't forget, with Black Friday on the way, keep our guide to the best Black Friday music deals bookmarked. We'll be filling it up with the best deals around come the big sales weekend.