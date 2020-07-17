Gösta Berlings Saga release video for new single To Never Return

Swedish instrumental proggers Gösta Berlings Saga have released a video for their new single Never To Return. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 24. You can watch the video below.

"Our third and last single off Konkret Musik is the partly bare-bones, partly grandiose To Never Return - a song centered around a circular, pulsating and dark pattern leading up to an ending with a crescendo to die for," the band state.

"The concept of a musical scorched earth-policy, where one’s vision is always forward-looking, is in the video symbolised by a modern heist - in which all bridges are burnt in search of the ultimate musical experience. The video is as much a tribute to film classics such as Du rififi chez les hommes as well as to more modern depictions such as La Haine - with a tongue in cheek approach. To Never Return’is our call to arms to never look back."

Recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Fagerström (Viagra Boys, Skull Defekts, Nina Kinert) and Anton Sundell (Tonbruket, Ane Brun) at Studio Bruket and Magix Playground, Konkret Musik will be available as digital album, as limited digipak CD and as 180g vinyl with the entire album on CD as bonus. Next to the black vinyl version, there will also be limited coloured vinyl runs in tansparent magenta (limited to a 100 from IOM Webshop) and transparent sun yellow (limited to 200 from the band).

Pre-order Konkret Musik.