Gong release video for Syllabub

Gong have released a video for their track Syllabub exclusively with Prog.

The song is taken from the group’s latest album, 2014’s I See You. Gong this month confirmed they’d release a follow-up to the album in late 2016.

It’ll be their first work since the death of founder Daevid Allen.

Meanwhile, Gong have named the support acts for their UK tour which kicks off on October 20 at Bilston’s Robin 2. That night’s show will feature Progoctopus and Here & Now, while Teeth Of The Sea will be in support for the October 21 date at London Dingwalls.

Andy Bole supports at the Leicester Musician on October 22, while Dead Otter help out at Glasgow’s Audio the following night. Trojan Horse support at Manchester venue Band On The Wall on October 24, and Mugstar open the show at Liverpool’s Kazimier on November 3.