Gong move forward with UK tour

Gong have confirmed a five-date UK tour in October, entitled You Can’t Kill Me.

The run takes in Bilson, London, Leicester, Glasgow and Manchester, and features frontman Kavus Torabi along with Ian East, Dave Sturt, Cheb Nettles and Fabio Golfetti.

It’s their first road trip since founder Daevid Allen died of cancer in March, aged 77. Before his passing he sent a message to the latest incarnation of his band, saying: “I am 100% behind you and I wish you huge success in every way you decide to measure that success.

“At last I am free to let go of it. It is up to you guys to carry it into unknown heights and depths, far beyond anything I could ever imagine myself.”

The band say in a statement: “When it became clear that Daevid wouldn’t tour again, we all decided it was imperative that Gong continued. It was Daevid’s passionate wish.

“So here we are on the road once again, fellow travellers. Fill up your teapots and come join the ride! Love and peace.”

Tickets go on sale today.

Gong: You Can’t Kill Me UK tour

Oct 20: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 21: London Dingwalls

Oct 22: Leicester Musician

Oct 23: Glasgow Audio

Oct 24: Manchester Band On The Wall