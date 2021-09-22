Gong release live video of Radio Gnome Invisible

Space rockers Gong have released a live video of Radio Gnome Invisible, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the upcoming reissue of the band's Live At The Gong Family Unconventional Gathering which will be released through G-Wave Records on November 5, the actual 15th anniversary of the original show.

The Gong Family Unconvention at the Melkweg club in Amsterdam in November 2006 was a unique three-day event in which all the surviving original members of this legendary psychedelic band came together and, after performing their own individual sets, performed once again as Gong.

Gong's live set was beautifully captured for this DVD video and for the first time CD audio recording! This was the last time that Gong played with the full “classic” line-up (minus just Pierre Moerlen on drums, who died the year before).

The line-up for this unique and special performance: Daevid Allen (Guitar, Voice), Gilli Smyth (Voice, Space Whisper), Steve Hillage (Guitar), Didier Malherbe (Flute, Soprano Sax, Duduk) Theo Travis (Tenor Sax), Tim Blake (Synthesiser, Voice), Miquette Giraudy (Synthesiser), Mike Howlett (Bass) and Chris Taylor (Drums).

Pre-order Live At The Gong Family Unconventional Gathering.

(Image credit: G-Wave Records)

Gong: Live At The Gong Family Unconventional Gathering

1. You Can’t Kill Me (from the album ‘Camembert Electrique’)

2. Radio Gnome Invisible (from the album ‘Flying Teapot')

3. Tomorrow Afternoon (I Am Your Fantasy) (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)

4. Dynamite / I Am Your Animal (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)

5. Flute Salad (from the album ‘Angel’s Egg’)

6. Oily Way (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)

7. Outer Temple (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)

8. Inner Temple (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)

9. Zero The Hero and the Witch’s Spell (from ‘Flying Teapot’)

10. I Am Your Pussy (from ‘Flying Teapot’)

11. Tropical Fish (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)

12. Selene (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)

13. I Never Glid Before (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)

14. Prostitute Poem (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)

15. Magdalene (from the album ‘Zero To Infinity’)

16. A Sprinkling of Clouds (from the album ‘You’)

17. She Is the Great Goddess (Magick Mother Invocation) (from ‘You’)

18. Master Builder (from ‘You’)

18. The Isle of Everywhere (from ‘You’)

18. You Never Blow Yr Trip Forever (from ‘You’)