Gong continue their intergalactic voyage with new album Unending Ascending

UK space proggers Gong have announced that they will release their latest album, Unending Ascending, through Kscope on November 3.

The new album is the fifteenth studio release by the band and seond to be released by the Kavus Torabi-fronted version of the band, following on from 2016's Rejoice! I'm Dead!, of which the new album forms the second a trilogy of releases.

Gong have also premiered the video for their brand new single, Tiny Galaxies, which you can watch below.

"Tiny Galaxies came together very quickly and we loved it so much, we road tested it around the UK and Europe throughout the summer of last year before we recorded it," explains frontman Torabi



"The fantastic response we received playing it out made it the obvious choice as the first song to drop ahead of our new release. Pick the telescope up for a total headtrip through the cosmos in three and a half minutes, but, for all our sakes, don’t look down the other end.”

Unending Ascending will be available on CD, black vinyl LP, a limited edition green vinyl LP and digital album.

Gong will tour the UK with Ozric Tentacles throughout November and December and again in March. You can see all the dates below.

Pre-order Unending Ascending.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Nov 17: Ocford 02 Academy2

Nov 18: London O2 Forum with the Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Nov 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 20: Sheffield 02 Academy2

Nov 21: Colchester Arts Centre

Nov 23: Northampton Roadmender

Nov 24: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 25: Gloucester Guildhall

Nov 26: Birmignham 02 Academy2

Nov 28: Brighton Chalk

Nov 29: Norwich Epic Studios

Nov 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 1: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 2: Liverpool 02 Academy

Mar 7: Exeter The Phoenix

Mar 8: Falmouth Princess Pavilion

Mar 9: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre

Mar 10: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 11: Swansea Patti Pavilion

Mar 13: Southampton The 1865

Mar 14: Margate Dreamland

Mar 15: Hull The Welly

Mar 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 17: Stockton-on-Tees Georgian Theatre

Mar 18: Lincoln Engine Shed

Mar 20: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 21: Newcastle University

Mar 22: Glasgow St. Luke’s

Mar 23: Edinburgh Summerhall