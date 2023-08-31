Gong continue their intergalactic voyage with new album Unending Ascending

UK space proggers Gong have announced that they will release their latest album, Unending Ascending, through Kscope on November 3.
The new album is the fifteenth studio release by the band and seond to be released by the Kavus Torabi-fronted version of the band, following on from 2016's Rejoice! I'm Dead!, of which the new album forms the second a trilogy of releases.
Gong have also premiered the video for their brand new single, Tiny Galaxies, which you can watch below.
"Tiny Galaxies came together very quickly and we loved it so much, we road tested it around the UK and Europe throughout the summer of last year before we recorded it," explains frontman Torabi
"The fantastic response we received playing it out made it the obvious choice as the first song to drop ahead of our new release. Pick the telescope up for a total headtrip through the cosmos in three and a half minutes, but, for all our sakes, don’t look down the other end.”
Unending Ascending will be available on CD, black vinyl LP, a limited edition green vinyl LP and digital album.
Gong will tour the UK with Ozric Tentacles throughout November and December and again in March. You can see all the dates below.
Gong/Ozric Tentacles November/December Tour Dates
Nov 17: Ocford 02 Academy2
Nov 18: London O2 Forum with the Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Nov 19: Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 20: Sheffield 02 Academy2
Nov 21: Colchester Arts Centre
Nov 23: Northampton Roadmender
Nov 24: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 25: Gloucester Guildhall
Nov 26: Birmignham 02 Academy2
Nov 28: Brighton Chalk
Nov 29: Norwich Epic Studios
Nov 30: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Dec 1: Frome Cheese & Grain
Dec 2: Liverpool 02 Academy
Mar 7: Exeter The Phoenix
Mar 8: Falmouth Princess Pavilion
Mar 9: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre
Mar 10: Cardiff The Globe
Mar 11: Swansea Patti Pavilion
Mar 13: Southampton The 1865
Mar 14: Margate Dreamland
Mar 15: Hull The Welly
Mar 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 17: Stockton-on-Tees Georgian Theatre
Mar 18: Lincoln Engine Shed
Mar 20: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Mar 21: Newcastle University
Mar 22: Glasgow St. Luke’s
Mar 23: Edinburgh Summerhall