Golden Caves launch crowdfunder for next album

Dutch prog rockers Golden Caves have launched a crowdfunding appeal for their next album. The Prog Award-nominated outfit who appeared at last year's Summer's End festival and this year's inaugural Prognosis festival in Eindhoven have been busy working on their second album and re now looking to fund the recording and release process.

“We are still in the process of writing news songs and recording demos," vocalist Romy Ouwerkerk tells Prog. "In the end, hopefully we have so many new songs that we can make a selection of the best ones to get on the album.

“Because it’s the second album, we want to show that we’re capable of continually deliver a certain quality, Every single part of the album and how you deliver it, needs to be a puzzle piece that in the end when you have all the piece together, tells the story or makes you feel the ambiance that you want to give.

“Of course this process is not cheap, and we really don’t want to do any concessions concerning this album. So we’ve started this crowdfunding. Not only for the money, but also to give our fans a chance to be a part of our second album. Over the last years we’ve met some beautiful people which we love to pull into our world, without them we would not be able to continue our music. We need them as much as they need music. And when they donate, they get something personal in return. Like an handwritten lyric or Golden Caves cooking in your kitchen. A fan base that follows you around the globe is our dream. So with this crowdfunding we also hope to connect in a different way with fans and make it a bit more personal."

Fans wishing to get involved can find all the relevant information at the Golden Caves corwdfunding page here.

Golden Caves will support The Gathering at Zoetermeer's Boerderij on October 5. Tickets are available here.