Godsticks launch lyric video for soaring new track We Are Leaving

Godsticks have shared a lyric video for their new track We Are Leaving.

It’s been taken from the Welsh outfit’s recently released album Faced With Rage, which arrived last month via Kscope.

Godsticks’ guitarist and vocalist Darran Charles explains: “Although not strictly autobiographical, the song is a reflection of my growing up on an estate that during my late teens/early 20s had become infiltrated with heroin and, by association, crime.

“A huge number of the people I grew up with became heroin addicts and although I wasn’t personally in danger of falling into that lifestyle – as I usually did the opposite of everyone else for some reason – I could see how easy it was to fall into the clutches of addiction, especially when all those around you had fallen victims themselves.

“However, many years later some of those who did manage to escape that environment were able to beat the addiction, and I think that kind of hope is reflected in the song.”

Godsticks have two UK festival dates planned for later this year: HRH Prog 6, in Pwllheli, on November 17 and Porthcawl’s Planet Rockstock on December 2.

Tickets for both festivals are available via the Cardiff-based band’s website.

Godsticks Live In Wales