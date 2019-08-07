Godsmack’s Sully Erna to be boxing corner coach at charity event

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna will be a cornerman in an upcoming boxing match which will raise money for The Scars Foundation – the charity he set up in April to raise awareness around mental health.

The Scars For Scars bout will see two-times National PAL Amateur Champion David Tubbs make his professional debut against Ranieri Souza in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

The event will take place on August 16 at the Nashua Community College in New Hampshire.

Erna – a keen boxing enthusiast – will be a corner coach for Tubbs along with trainer Joseph 'Hoss' Janik of KnuckleHeadz Boxing in Ventura, California.

Erna says: “Anyone who knows me, knows what a passion I have for boxing. I’ve spent the last 19 years training and learning from so many great coaches, from Freddie Roach's camp, to one of New England’s best boxing coaches, Julio Peña right here in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

“So I’m extremely honoured to have been asked to work this corner with Hoss. He’s the real deal, and so is David Tubbs. Wait until you see him fight. It is going to be a phenomenal night of pro boxing!”

Janik, who also trains current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion, Andrew Cancio, along with several world-rated contenders, adds: “I recently met Sully through a mutual friend. We hit it off immediately.

“I was impressed with Sully's knowledge and passion for boxing. I spoke with David and we agreed that with Sully's charity involved in the event, it would be great for him to join us to share some knowledge in the locker room and in the corner.”

The evening will feature eight professional boxing matches and raffle items which will benefit The Scars Foundation.

Tickets for the night are now available.