Godsmack celebrate the NFL playoffs in When Legends Rise video

Godsmack released a new video over the weekend for When Legends Rise - the title track from their 2018 album.

The band worked with the NFL for the promo, and it was launched to mark the Divisional Round of the American Football playoffs which took place last night.

The video features clips from the field along with footage of the band’s live shows.

A statement from Godsmack reads: “Sully Erna has been working hard over the last three months with the NFL to deliver this amazing video to you.

“We also want to give an extended thank you as we celebrate When Legends Rise staying at no.1 for five consecutive weeks in a row on Billboard’s Rock Charts, and three weeks in a row on Mediabase.”

The video was directed by vocalist Erna in conjunction with Paris Visone Photography.

Godsmack will embark on their rescheduled European tour from next month, which kicks off with three shows in England.

The band were forced to scrap the original dates, which were scheduled to take place at the end of 2018, due to the unexpected death of guitarist Tony Rombola's son, Joe Fay.