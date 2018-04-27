Godsmack - When Legends Rise album review

Godsmack - When Legends Rise 1. When Legends Rise

2. Bulletproof

3. Unforgettable

4. Every Part of Me

5. Take It to the Edge

6. Under Your Scars

7. Someday

8. Just One Time

9. Say My Name

10. Let it Out

11. Eye of the Storm Buy from Amazon

More than two decades and seven albums into their career, Godsmack are not trying to compete with younger, tougher bands. While they might have begun in the nu metal sphere, When Legends Rise exposes a band who are not afraid to develop and show how experience has coloured their style.

When Legends Rise is more of a pop/rock album than anything else, with songs like Bulletproof, Under Your Scars and Unforgettable based on finely honed melodies which allow Sully Erna to accentuate the fact that he is an emotionally charged, charismatic vocalist.

There’s also a richness to Tony Rombola’s guitar sound that adds immeasurably to the overall impact.

There are still hints of the band’s harsher earlier years, such as on Take It To The Edge and Eye Of The Storm, but overall this is an album which shows musical growth and finesse.