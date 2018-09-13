Go behind the scenes with Opeth on Garden Of The Titans concert film

Opeth have released a behind the scenes video to tie in with their upcoming live release Garden Of The Titans.

The concert film was captured at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will be released on November 2 via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD.

The new video was filmed before the landmark performance and features vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt showing the viewer around the outdoor venue, where he meets some of the team who make the magic happen – although Akerfeldt seems to be slightly disappointed at the size of the location.

Watch it below.

Opeth have released two videos from the show so far: Sorceress and Demon Of The Fall.

Prior to the launch of Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater, Opeth will release a limited edition 10-inch vinyl of Ghost Of Perdition live on October 19. It’ll be limited to 700 on pink sparkle and 300 on violet sparkle. Find out more.

Opeth: Garden Of The Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater tracklist

1. Sorceress

2. Ghost Of Perdition

3. Demon Of The Fall

4. The Wilde Flowers

5. In My Time Of Need

6. The Devil's Orchard

7. Cusp Of Eternity

8. Heir Apparent

9. Era

10. Deliverance