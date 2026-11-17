Rush's Geddy Lee addresses the rise of antisemitism: "It’s a dark time for people with my background"
Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee speaks out on an antisemitism
Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee fears that humanity has failed to learn lessons from the Holocaust, and worries that the rise of antisemitism globally is an indication of the world "entering the dark ages again."
The 73-year-old Canadian musician shares his thoughts on the issue in a new interview with British newspaper The Telegraph.
Both of Lee's Polish parents - his late father Moshe Meir Weinrib and his mother Mary 'Manya' Rubinstein - were Holocaust survivors, emigrating to Canada in 1948 following their detention in Nazi concentration camps. Rush are set to play in Poland for the very first time next year, when their Fifty Something Euro Tour stops off in Krakow on March 27.
"I went to Poland with my mother in 1995, which was the 50th anniversary of her liberation, and there was a big event at the concentration camp, Bergen-Belsen," Lee tells The Telegraph, revealing that he and his mother also paid a visit to Auschwitz. The experience, he says, was "incredibly moving" and "difficult", but offered his mother the opportunity to get "some closure" on a hugely traumatic period of her life.
When Telegraph writer Craig McLean if Lee despairs that nothing has been learned from the Holocaust, he responds, “It feels that way, yes."
"It’s a dark time for people with my background," he continues. "A very unhappy time for Jewish people around the world, and it feels that we’re entering the dark ages again. I’m not smart enough to see the future, but I hope common sense will prevail."
In the interview, Lee also reflects upon the irony that, back in 1978, British music paper NME labelled the band Nazis, due to late drummer Neil Peart taking inspiration for lyrics on their Hemispheres album from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead.
"That was pretty absurd," he says, adding, "But we were a band that dealt with things on a more philosophical nature, not a political nature. So I think we were easily misconstrued at times."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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