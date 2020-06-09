Glass Ocean release video for new single Voyage

Australian prog rock quintet Glass Ocean have released a video for their new single Voyage. It's taken from the band's upcoming debut album The Remnants Of Losing Yourself In Someone Else, which will be released through Wild Thing Records on August 21.

"For selfish and foolish reasons we can lead ourselves down paths with serious consequences," explains singer Tobais Atkins. "Under the guise of a virtuous pursuit or belief, we try defy nature herself to bend the rules of reality to our ideology. The repercussion for doing so can result in something catastrophic or traumatic. Something you may never come back from. Something you could have avoided if you had only listened to a voice on the wind that cared deeply about your wellbeing. Sacrifice yourself and your view of the world, if it means you will lead a better life."

The Remnants of Losing Yourself in Someone Else started out as a concept narrative record which evolved through the creative process into an honest exploration of personal themes.

“The band set out with a vision to write a specific story," adds Atkins. "However, it became difficult to force a narrative that wasn't the truth. Instead, something entirely different emerged. The real beating heart of the album, the idea that the songs were the remnants of losing yourself in someone else”.

"We build structures, only to tear them down. What was once there is gone, and replacing it is the remnants of who you are and who you wanted to be; a never-ending dialogue of forces subordinate to an ever-changing ideal. For better or worse, they exist here by the will of your own creation, through which we journey to find a covenant within ourselves and the world around us."

Pre-order The Remnants Of Losing Yourself In Someone Else.

(Image credit: Hold Tight PR)

Glass Ocean: The Remnants Of Losing Yourself In Someone Else

1. Voyage

2. A Dream From Which I May Not Wake

3. Beyond Us

4. Asteroid Blue

5. Burn

6. Soul Slumber

7. Divide

8. Bolero

9. Pride

10. Self and Sacrifice

11. Almaida