Gig Of The Week: Lords Of The Riff

Three killer rock bands unite for a kickass UK tour – and tickets are only a tenner!

In case you missed the memo, Scorpion Child, Monster Truck and Buffalo Summer are blazing through the UK as we speak for the first ever Lords Of The Riff tour! Tickets are only a tenner and they’re hitting up a ton of venues, so grab your chance to get in on the action while you still can.

“We can’t wait to get back over to the UK with Scorpion Child!” exclaims Monster Truck frontman Jon Harvey. “A certified rock ‘n’ roll roadshow that will melt your face off! Prepare your booties for a lot of shakin’!”

“We are super excited to rejoin our European family, along with Canadian brethren Monster Truck, for the Team Rock-sponsored March tour!” adds Aryn Jonathan Black, Scorpion Child singer.

Catch the bands on the following dates:

Thu 20 Mar – BIRMINGHAM Academy 3 (MT closes)

Fri 21 Mar – SHEFFIELD Corporation (SC closes)

Sat 22 Mar – GLASGOW King Tuts (MT closes)

Sun 23 Mar – NEWCASTLE Academy 2 (SC closes)

Tue 25 Mar – NOTTINGHAM Rock City (MT closes)

Wed 26 Mar – LONDON Underworld (MT closes)

Thu 27 Mar – MANCHESTER Roadhouse (SC closes)

Tickets are on sale now. To buy online, visit www.seetickets.com (Sheffield shows),www.livenation.co.uk (Newcastle, London, Manchester), www.gigsinscotland.com(Glasgow) and www.alt-tickets.co.uk (Nottingham). See you at the front.