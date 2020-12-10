Gifts for metalheads: Slipknot jumpers, Metallica vinyl and more - it’s all going on in EMP’s big Christmas sale

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is almost here and to be honest, it’s caught a few of us here at Louder on the hop. Thankfully, the team over at EMP are here to save the day and are currently holding their big Christmas sale, slashing prices across their massive range of t-shirts, hoodies, vinyl, CDs, Blu-rays and more - including this rather fetching Slipknot Christmas jumper which has been reduced from £60.99 down to £37.99 – a 37% saving.

Slipknot Christmas Jumper: Was £60.99, now £37.99, save £23

A warm and toasty Slipknot-branded jumper is just thing Santa would wear under his red robes as he roars across the sky listening to a bit of metal on Christmas Eve. EMP have cut the price by 37% View Deal

In addition, EMP have also opened the doors to their winter must-haves sale which features jackets, cardigans, PJs, shirts, leggings and more. Enter the code SAVE25 at checkout, and you’ll be given a face-melting 25% off the RRP.

Below, you’ll find some of our favourite items from the EMP sale to help steer you in the right direction of a metal-themed bargain ahead of the holiday season.

Trivium: What The Dead Men Say: £43.99 , was £29.99, save £14

EMP have cut 31% from the RRP of their exclusive limited edition CD box set of Trivium’s excellent What The Dead Men Say album. It includes patches, badges, photo prints and more. View Deal

Army Field Jacket: Was £110.99, now £83.24, save 25%

You can save £27.75 on this tough-wearing Army field jacket by entering the code SAVE25 at checkout - and it’s just one item in EMP’s big winter must-haves sale.View Deal

Opeth: Sorceress: Was £49.99, now £39.99. save £10

There’s 20% off this special release of Opeth’s cracking Sorceress album. What makes it special? Well, it’s been pressed on 4, 10-inch transparent vinyl, making this a must have for fans of the prog/metal giants.View Deal

Guns N’ Roses Appetite For Destruction: £157.99 , £60.99, save £97

There’s almost 100 notes off the RRP of this deluxe CD box set of GNR’s iconic debut album. It’s stuffed with bonus content like previously unreleased tracks, b-sides, EP cuts, memorabilia and more. Thank you, Santa!View Deal

Black Sabbath Christmas jumper: £55.99 , £37.99, save £18

There’s a 32% saving on this Black Sabbath Christmas jumper over on EMP. Purple, black and white with the band’s mascot Henry emblazoned across the front, we want one!View Deal

Soundgarden Badmotofinger: £209.99 , now £142.99, save £67

A classic from Soundgarden with 31% lopped off the list price at EMP? Perfect. This package includes 4CD, along with 2DVDs and a Blu-ray making it the definitive version of this fabulous record.View Deal