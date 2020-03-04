Ghost end Prequelle album cycle by unveiling Papa Emeritus IV

Ghost brought the curtain down on their Prequelle album cycle last night with a show in Mexico City – and fans attending got the first glimpse of ‘new’ frontman Papa Emeritus IV.

Frontman Tobias Forge takes on a new persona for each album cycle and during the set, Cardinal Copia was surrounded by a group of sisters – and when they dispersed, Papa Emeritus IV emerged on stage.

Fan-filmed footage of the moment can be seen below.

Following the show, Ghost posted a series of images on Instagram, saying: “Gracias Mexico City for your hospitality and warmth. We couldn’t pick a better place to witness the anointment of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV.

“Papa and the ghouls are incredibly thankful for all your wonderful gifts. Looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021.”

Ghost’s next studio album is expected to be released next year, with Forge, previously saying the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle could contain “slightly more riffage.”

In an interview with Fansided, the vocalist said: “I always say that each new album is like a reaction to each of the previous.

“Since Prequelle is not hard rock or heavy metal, the natural reaction to that will be to write something that isn’t – I don’t want to use the word ‘soft’ – it'll be different from Prequelle in the same way Prequelle was different from Meliora.

“I’ll write a record that we don’t have yet because otherwise what’s the point? But I definitely have an album in mind with slightly more riffage.”