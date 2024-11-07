Free vinyl! Victrola wants to give you an album worth $35 on the house when you buy a new turntable

If you're in the market for a new record player, Victrola want you to get the best possible start on your vinyl journey. The audio firm are celebrating Black Friday early, with the US manufacturer throwing in a free LP worth up to $35 with selected turntable purchases .

And it won’t be just any old LP – you can choose from a wide range of albums on Victrola’s website, including LPs from artists including Green Day, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Sex Pistols, Van Halen, Kiss, Paramore, Pixies, Avenged Sevenfold, Blink-182, Motley Crue and more.

Just add both items to your cart and use the code "FREEALBUM" to see your discount at checkout.

Buy a Victrola turntable - get a free LP

Buying new vinyl can be expensive, so it’s well worth taking advantage of this deal over at Victrola, which enables you to get a free album – worth up to $35 – when you make a purchase from a selection of the company's record players. Just add the code "FREEALBUM" after you add both items to your basket.

Usually, when you purchase a new turntable, you then have to go out and buy some vinyl to play on it. That won’t be the case if you take up Victrola’s generous early Black Friday offer, though. Buy one of the 25 record players in the company’s special promotion and you’ll be able to claim a free LP worth up to $35.

Whichever record you choose, it’ll sound great on your new Victrola turntable. I'm a big fan of the Empire 6-in-1 Wood record player , which marries a gorgeous mid-century aesthetic with a whole bunch of listening options: as well as a three-speed belt-driven turntable, you get CD and cassette players, an FM radio and even Bluetooth connectivity for when you want to stream music from your phone or tablet.

Another favourite is the Re-Spin Sustainable Bluetooth suitcase record player , which draws inspiration from 1950s styling while catering for modern tastes with features such as wireless streaming, a custom-tuned speaker enclosure and anti-vibration bushings.

If you want to use your own speakers, you could go for one of Victrola’s standalone record players, such as the Premiere T1 turntable . Boasting a sleek wooden plinth, a built-in pre-amp and a bunch of features designed to improve your listening experience, this elegant spinner has a lot going for it.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Louder team are posting more bargains in our Black Friday record player deals page, while we're also keeping our eyes on all the Black Friday vinyl deals.

More Black Friday content