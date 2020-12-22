Get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you buy an Echo Dot 3rd or 4th Gen

If you’re on the lookout for a gift for a music fan, then Amazon might just have what you’ve been looking for.

Right now, the online shopping giant are chucking six months of Amazon Music Unlimited in for free for those purchasing either an Echo Dot 3rd or 4th Gen with auto renew enabled. That’s a great deal for those new to the music streaming service, which boasts 70 million songs.

The deal is open to new Amazon Prime members and non-Prime subscribers.

Why choose an Echo Dot? Well, they’re simply a very neat smart speaker that can be operated using Alexa. That means you can play your music, gets news and weather updates, listen to your favourite podcasts and even control your smart home… all with the power of your voice. Once you have one installed, you’ll find it difficult to remember life without one.

Meanwhile, for those who already have an Echo Dot installed in their home, Amazon are offering the first three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free to new subscribers. A month’s subscription to the streaming service usually costs £7.99 a month, so if you’ve been waiting to try it, now is pretty much the perfect time to dive in.

Both deals are on right now and will run until January 11, 2021.

Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd or 4th Gen smart speakers are well worth checking out if your looking for a versatile bit of kit that will do much more than just play music. And with 6 months of free music thrown into this bargain, this is not to be missed.

