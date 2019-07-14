Amazon Echo devices: everything music fans need to know

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are finding their way into an increasing number of homes. Whether you own the standard Amazon Echo, Echo Plus or Echo Dot, they’re all ready to respond to your voice commands at a second's notice with the weather forecast, events from your calendar, or with the latest news.

But what do these devices offer music fans and do they sound any good? Here’s our take on the main music and audio features from the Amazon Echo range, so you can get the most out of your existing speaker(s) or decide whether to pick one up on Prime Day.

Connect music services to your Echo device

Amazon Echos prefer Amazon Music, as you might expect, but you can add other streaming services to the devices—namely Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. That means when you say "Alexa, play some Motörhead", your chosen service picks up the task.

To connect your streaming services, and to pick which one Alexa uses by default, open up the Alexa app on your phone. From the menu tap Settings then Music – choose Link New Service to add a new account or Default Services to set which order Alexa uses them in.

Amazon's own music offerings are a little on the confusing side. First, there's Amazon Music, which offers a limited selection of songs (around two million), but this is only available to Prime subscribers at no extra charge. If you're paying for Prime you can use this out of the box, and it includes a lot of recent and popular music.

If you're not paying for Amazon Prime, you can't use Amazon Music... except that you can, if you've previously bought MP3s from Amazon, or if you've bought physical CDs and vinyl from Amazon since 1998 (these physical media purchases come with MP3s in the cloud, via a service Amazon calls AutoRip ). The songs you hear will be limited to your past purchases, but it will work.

To make the situation even more confusing, non-Prime subscribers can now use Amazon Music for free, with some limitations and some ads – but only in the US for now.

Finally (keep up at the back), there's Amazon Music Unlimited. This is Amazon's real Spotify rival, with more than 50 million songs in its catalog. This costs you $10/£10 a month (or $8/£8 if you're already paying for Prime).

Use Alexa music commands

You can control your music in all kinds of ways using Alexa instructions. Just say "Alexa, play..." and you can specify an artist, a genre, a song, or one of your playlists on a connected music streaming service. Alexa also understands moods and activities, so you can queue up "music for a party" for example.

If you want to get some recommendations via your Echo speaker, say "Alexa, play music similar to..." and specify an artist. For a lucky dip try "Alexa, play something I haven't heard". You can also tell Alexa to create new playlists and add songs to them, or even to set an alarm to a particular type of music.

Just about anything you can think of to say, Alexa will understand, and use your default music service for. Commands like "shuffle", "play" and "pause" are supported as well, and you can even tell Alexa to increase or decrease the bass, mid-range or treble (these equalizer options are available in the Alexa app for Android and iOS devices too).

Play your music over Bluetooth

You don't necessarily have to connect up any streaming services to your Amazon Echo device, because you can hook up to these speakers over Bluetooth too, and then just play whatever you want from a phone or a laptop.

Once you've gone into the Bluetooth settings on the device you want to play from, say "Alexa, pair" within earshot of your Echo and the smart speaker should show up as an available device. Select the Echo and audio played from your phone or laptop then gets piped through the speaker.

Which Amazon Echo has the best audio quality?

All Echos can play music and audio, but not at the same level of fidelity. Top of the tree, audio quality wise, is the Amazon Echo Plus: it's bigger than the other speakers, and features a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter, which is more than enough to tackle a wall of guitars and drums.

The standard Amazon Echo, meanwhile, settles for a 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter. The audio that comes from it is decent, but not on the level of the Echo Plus. Finally, the smallest Amazon Echo Dot makes do with a single 1.6-inch speaker – in terms of audio quality it's really just for podcasts and a few tunes in the background.

All three of the Echo speakers we just mentioned come with a 3.5 mm line out port, so you can hook them up to better quality speakers if you want to. The Echo Plus also has a line in port, if you want to connect a phone or laptop via a cable.

How to enhance your Echo's audio

If you want better-quality audio from your Echo setup, you've got a couple of Amazon-made options. The Echo Sub ($130/£120) pairs with one or two other Echos to add a powerful, down-firing 100W bass sound via a 6-inch woofer. It works wirelessly too and can be set up in seconds.

Then there's the Echo Link Amp ($299.99/£289.99), designed to sit between your Echo speakers and a high-quality audio setup – it features a built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier for high-fidelity music streaming. Another option is the Echo Link ($199.99/£189.99), which doesn't include the amplifier but does let you add Alexa and your Echo speakers to an existing hi-fi configuration.

You've got one other option, which is the Echo Input ($35/£35). It's the only Echo without a speaker of its own, so you need to connect a speaker up to it via a 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth – it's a quick and easy way of adding Alexa functionality to just about any speaker you've got.

How to pair your Echo speakers

Whether or not you've got an extra subwoofer installed, two Echos can be paired together as a stereo set (so you'll hear the left and right channels of songs as you would with normal stereo equipment).

To do this, open the Alexa app on your phone and tap Devices. Tap the plus button then choose Add Stereo Pair/Subwoofer, then Speaker Sets, then pick the two speakers you want to link together and follow the instructions on screen.

The same menu behind the plus button offers an Add Multi-Room Music Speakers option, which you can use to group together several Echo devices or several Echo stereo pairs. It's then a question of saying "Alexa, play [your music choice] on [group name]" when you want to listen to something.

Do you want to add a screen?

The job of picking the right Amazon Echo for you has been made even more confusing by the arrival of Echo speakers with screens. There's the compact Echo Spot (with a 2.5-inch screen and 1.4-inch speaker), the larger Echo Show 5 (5.5-inch screen, 1.65-inch 4W speaker) and the even larger Echo Show (10.1-inch screen, 2 x 10W drivers and a passive radiator with Dolby processing).

Like the audio-only Amazon Echo devices, these Echos with screens attached improve in audio quality as they get bigger. Which one is best for you depends on how immersive you like your music, how much shelf space you have, and how much you have to spend.

Having the screen means you can watch videos and make video calls, but as far as music goes, it also gives you controls you can tap on – you can skip tracks and change the volume without using your voice of picking up your phone.