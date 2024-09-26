German proggers Sylvan to make first UK live appearance for 13 years

German prog quintet Sylvan have been announced as the headline act for the Saturday at next year's Prog For Peart festival. It will be the band's first UK live appearance for 13 years.

They join a bill that also features Polish proggers Amarok making their live UK debut, Kalle Wallner of RPWL, Retreat From Moscow, Comedy Of Errors, The Emerald Dawn and Viper Soup Complex.

“We have not been to the UK since 2012," says Sylvan bassist Sebastian Harnack. "This was not a conscious decision, it just seems that the stars did not align to permit this to happen. We knew of Prog For Peart and we as a band love to support such good ideas, so we had a meeting and decided, now is the time for Sylvan to return to the UK. We have a lot of new songs to bring since 2012 and it will be wonderful to finally play them to our British fans."

Prog For Peart 2025 will take place at The Northcourt music venue in Abingdon, Oxfordshire on July 18 and 19, and helps raise money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from.

Fourteen bands in all will perform at Prog For Peart over the two days, seven on each day. The first bands are on stage at midday and music runs until midnight. An announcement is expected soon for the remaining bands. Tickets are priced at £100 for the weekend £65 for single days with camping and streaming tickets all also available.

