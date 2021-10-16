Gentle Giant release new video for Spooky Boogie

Prog legends Gentle Giant are getting in the Halloween spirit with a new video for Spooky Boogie, which you can watch below.

The instrumental originally featured on the band's 1978 album Giant For A Day, the band's penultimate album before they split up in 1980 following the release of Civilian.

The new video has been directed and edited by Noah Shulman, the son of lead singer Derek, and the man largely responsible for the band's recent rise in profile. It was Noah who got the band to reunite, albeit via the Internet, for the lockdown Proclamation video.

Gentle Giant have recently also released videos for Talybont, His Last Voyage and Free Hand.

At the same time Gentle Giant have adde two new items to their merchandise range, a new t-shirt and hoodie featuring the iconic Giant face as well as the classic band logo. Items will start shipping mid-end of November.

Pre-order merchandise.