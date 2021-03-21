Gentle Giant discuss their song Knots

Gentle Giant have released an interview of the band discussing their song Knots. Knots featured on 1972's Octopus album, the last t feature founding member and third Shulman brother Philip and the first to feature new drummer John 'Pugwash' Weathers.

The interview is part of a new series on the band's YouTube channel called The Missing Interviews: The Early Days and features Ray and Derek Shulman discussing the song.

"From 1972-1976 music director Jeff Pollack conducted a series of short interviews with Ray and Derek Shulman as part of a series called English Musicians on KCFR College Radio in Denver, CO," the band say. "The interviews were only aired once but the original cassettes were recently found and digitised, marking the first time both fans and the band have heard them since they were first conducted."

Although Gentle Giant haven't played live since they disbanded in 1980, the band have been highly visible recently. Their virtual reunion for the lockdown fan video of Proclamation won the Event Of The Year category in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll for 2020.

Gentle Giant have previously released clips discussing their formation and their early years.