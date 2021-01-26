Gentle Giant discuss their formation in new interview

Gentle Giant have released an interview of the band discussing their formation, out of the ashes of 60s popsters Simon Dupree And The Big Sound, who had a top ten hit in the UK in 1967 with Kites. You can listen to the interview in full below.

The interview is part of a new series on the band's YouTube channel called The Missing Interviews: The Early Days.

"From 1972-1976 music director Jeff Pollack conducted a series of short interviews with Ray and Derek Shulman as part of a series called English Musicians on KCFR College Radio in Denver, CO," the band say. "The interviews were only aired once but the original cassettes were recently found and digitised, marking the first time both fans and the band have heard them since they were first conducted."

Although Gentle Giant haven't played live since they disbanded in 1980, the band have been highly visible in the past 12 months. Their virtual reunion for the lockdown fan video of Proclamation won the Event Of The Year category in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll for 2020.

More recently the band released rare footage of a 1980 interview from Miami on their final tour.