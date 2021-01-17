Gentle Giant make early interview available

Gentle Giant have released an early interview of the Derek and Ray Shulman being interviewed on Denver college radio in the 1970s.

It's part of a new series on the band's YouTube channel called The Missing Interviews: The Early Days. You can listen to the new interview in full below.

"From 1972-1976 music director Jeff Pollack conducted a series of short interviews with Ray and Derek Shulman as part of a series called English Musicians on KCFR College Radio in Denver, CO," the band say. "The interviews were only aired once but the original cassettes were recently found and digitised, marking the first time both fans and the band have heard them since they were first conducted."

Although the band haven't played live since they disbanded in 1980, Gentle Giant have been highly visible in the past 12 months. Their virtual reunion for the lockdown fan video of Proclamation won the Event Of The Year category in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll for 2020.

More recently the band released rare footage of a 1980 interview from Miami on their final tour.