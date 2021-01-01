Gentle Giant thank fans for Prog Readers' Poll success in new video

The members of Gentle Giant have released. anew video thanking their fans for helping vote the release of their Proclamation video as Event Of The Year in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll. You can see the band's messages below.

"From the recent news of the Proclamation Fan Video winning Prog Magazine's Event of the Year, we wanted to close out the year by sending a thank you from the Boys in the Band," the band said.

Gentle Giant released their video of them, other musicians, such as King Crimson's Jakko Jakszyk and ARW bassist Lee Pomeroy and fans, performing Proclamation (originally the opening track on 1974's Power & The Glory album), in July. It was the first time all the band members had united under the Gentle Giant banner since they split in 1980.

Prog Magazine hosted the original video, which was created during lockdown by singer Derek Shulman's son Noah. Perhaps not surprisingly, Noah confesses that it was his father that needed the most persuasion.

“I think it wasn’t until I started sending him some of the fan submissions that he realised this thing was real and could be a really fun video,” says Noah. “So I asked him to sing a few lines and to be honest, I was surprised how excited and willing he was. It was one of the few times I’ve heard him sing Gentle Giant music! Once he was open to being in it, I knew I had to get every band member to contribute in some way. My favourite moment is around two minutes in, when all the members are on screen screaming ‘Hail!’”

The 2020 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll results can be seen ion the brand new issue of Prog, which is on sale now.