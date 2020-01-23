Genesis sighting in New York sparks reunion rumours

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks were spotted last night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours that a Genesis reunion could be on the cards.

The trio were watching the New York Knicks take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the iconic venue, with Genesis News posting the sighting on their website.

Rutherford and Banks were seen sitting together as part of the regular in-game video segment which highlights celebrities in the crowd, while Collins appears to be separate from them.

Could the photos indicate a reunion is possible? Or perhaps the trio were in town to celebrate Collins’ 69th birthday which rolls around on January 30. Or maybe it's just coincidence. We just don't know.

Last summer, Rutherford joined Collins onstage during the vocalist’s show at Berlin’s Olympiastadion where the pair played the 1978 track Follow You Follow Me, which appeared on the album …And Then There Were Three….

It was the first time they had shared a stage together since Genesis’ The Turn It On Again Tour in 2007.

In 2016, Collins reflected on his “special” working relationship with Rutherford and Banks, saying he wouldn’t rule out working them again at some point in the future.

He told Prog: “Doing the book Not Dead Yet, I was reminded just what good friends we are. What I will say is that I consider what we had was pretty special.

“That the three of us would come in with nothing – there wasn’t just one or two writers – we’d all three come in with nothing and we’d start playing until something happened. We’d record it and come back to it a few weeks later and from there songs would develop.

“That is pretty special, to have a relationship with guys that can do that. So I wouldn’t rule it out.”