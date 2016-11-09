Phil Collins won't rule out working with former Genesis men

Phil Collins says he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ working with former Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks in the future.

The drummer-turned-singer previously said that writing his autobiography Not Dead Yet made him re-examine his time with the band. Now he recalls the spontaneous creativity he had with guitarist Rutherford and keyboardist Banks during their studio sessions.

He tells Prog: “Doing the book, I was reminded just what good friends we are. What I will say is that I consider what we had was pretty special.

“That the three of us would come in with nothing – there wasn’t just one or two writers – we’d all three come in with nothing and we’d start playing until something happened. We’d record it and come back to it a few weeks later and from there songs would develop.

“That is pretty special, to have a relationship with guys that can do that. So I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Speculation about a Genesis reunion has increased since Collins came out of retirement – though he’d remained cautious over talk of a comeback, saying: “I just don’t want to suddenly take the brake off, start flying off and doing things. I want to do things carefully and think about the consequences.”

Collins will perform his biggest solo show ever at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in 2017, following a run of sold-out tour dates in London, France and Germany.

Phil Collins European tour 2017

Jun 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 08: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 09: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 19: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 30: London Hyde Park British Summer Time festival, UK

The Phil Collins Quiz: how well do you know the former Genesis man?