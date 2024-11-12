Gary Kemp shares video for reflective new single Put Your Head Up

Saucerful Of Secrets guitarist and singer Gary Kemp will release new album This Destination in January

(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

Saucerful Of Secrets guitarist and singer Gary Kemp has shared a video for his brand new single, the reflective Put Your Head Up.

It's taken from Kemp's upcoming solo album This Destination which he will release through EastWest Records on January 31.

"It's essentially a conversation I was having with myself, trying to encourage positivity in the face of life’s usual buffeting headwinds," Kemp explains of the new single.

Unsurprisingly, the new album features Kemp's Saucerful bandmate, Rockonteurs podcast cohost (and Pink Floyd and David Gilmour bassist) Guy Pratt while Peter Gabriel arranger (and former Durutti Column member John Metcalfe has created the album;s string arrangements.

Of This Destination, the follow-up to 2021's INSOLO, Kemp says, "It's about my relationship with music. Whatever I’m going through, whatever conflict arises, the process of making music is my resolution. That’s my destination.”

This Destination will be available as Red Gold vinyl, deluxe CD, standard CD and as a digital release, and also as a Dolby Atmos release with a mix created by Steven Wilson.

Pre-order This Destination.

(Image credit: EastWest Records)

Gary Kemp: This Destination
1. Borrowed Town
2. This Destination
3. Put Your Head Up
4. Take the Wheel
5. Dancing in Bed
6. Windswept Street (1978)
7. Johnny’s Coming Home
8. At the Chateau
9. Work
10. Giving it Up
11. I Know Where I’m Going

Bonus tracks:
12. Boy
13. True (live acoustic version)
14. Through the Barricades (live acoustic version)

