Frost* announce first new studio album for five years

Frost* have announced they will release their first new studio album for five years when they unleash Day And Age through InsideOut Music on May 14. You can see the new album artwork and. tracklisting below.

Day And Age features Jem Godfrey once again joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers; Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister), Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban) and Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre). The album also features contributions from the actor Jason Isaacs.

“2020 was the year of the studio for obvious reasons," says mainman Jem Godfrey. "As a result 2021 is going to be a bumper year for new music I think and we’re very happy to be riding that wave too into what I hope will be a better year for everybody.”

Day And Age was written in a rented cottage in Helford, Cornwall in September 2019 by Godfrey and guitarist John Mitchell and the following January in a converted coastguard tower at Dungeness in East Sussex.

“We were 30 feet by the sea, next to a nuclear power station and a lighthouse, in midwinter. So there was hardly any daylight and the weather was dreadful”, laughs bassist Nathan King. “We wrote Terrestrial and Repeat To Fade there and you can definitely hear the bleak isolated oppression having an effect on us. The songs we wrote were far darker – the wind howling round the building at night, the power station generating crackles on the audio, a huge lighthouse next door sweeping light into the fog every 30 seconds and John screaming 'ENJOY YOURSELVES YOU SCUM' into a microphone. It was absolutely brilliant!”.

Day And Age will be released on limited 2CD (including a bonus disc of instrumentals) and gatefold 180g vinyl/CD (with etching on Side D), and as digital album. Pre-order starts March 19.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Frost*: Day And Age

1. Day And Age

2. Terrestrial

3. Waiting For The Lie

4. The Boy Who Stood Still

5. Island Life

6. Skywards

7. Kill The Orchestra

8. Repeat To Fade