French post-rockers La Drache release video for L'Aurore

Bordeaux-based post-rock quartet La Drache have released a video for their song L'Aurore. It's taken from the band's debut four-track EP Pétrichor, which was released last year. You can watch the video in full below.

"The video is all DIY," explains guitarist Jean-Thomas Bablet. "A "ciné-concert" event specially created during confinement."

The instrumental four-piece cite Slint, Mogwai and MONO as influences while the band's name s taken from a French./Belgian/German phrase meaning 'heavy rain'.

Pétrichor is available from the band's bandcamp page for €5.

