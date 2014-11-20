Free, Kyng and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be jamming to the debut from FRee – 1969's Tons Of Sobs. And we'll be spinning the first of our exclusive session tracks with Kyng.

Plus we’ve got loads of tunes from Black Tusk, Avenged Sevenfold, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Primus, Five Finger Death Punch and Judas Priest.

We’ll also be talking about the news that Peter Capaldi’s 12th incarnation of the Doctor will return for at least another two seasons. Which got us thinking…

Once Capaldi hangs up his keys to the TARDIS who should step in and be the next Doctor and why?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.