Manson confirms Pale Emperor release

By Metal Hammer  

Marilyn’s 9th studio album to be launched on January 19

Marilyn Manson will release ninth studio album The Pale Emperor on January 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

The 10-track follow-up to Born Villain is available for pre-order now in standard and deluxe formats, with three bonus numbers on the deluxe edition.

Tracklist

  1. Killing Strangers

  2. Deep Six

  3. Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge

  4. The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles

  5. Warship My Wreck

  6. Slave Only Dreams To Be King

  7. The Devil Beneath My Feet

  8. Birds Of Hell Awaiting

  9. Cupid Carries A Gun

  10. Odds Of Even

Bonus tracks (deluxe edition)

  1. Day 3

  2. Fated, Faithful, Fatal

  3. Fall Of The House Of Death ** **