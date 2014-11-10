Manson confirms Pale Emperor release

Marilyn Manson will release ninth studio album The Pale Emperor on January 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

The 10-track follow-up to Born Villain is available for pre-order now in standard and deluxe formats, with three bonus numbers on the deluxe edition.

Tracklist

Killing Strangers Deep Six Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles Warship My Wreck Slave Only Dreams To Be King The Devil Beneath My Feet Birds Of Hell Awaiting Cupid Carries A Gun Odds Of Even

Bonus tracks (deluxe edition)