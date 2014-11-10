Manson confirms Pale Emperor release

Marilyn Manson will release ninth studio album The Pale Emperor on January 19 via Cooking Vinyl.
The 10-track follow-up to Born Villain is available for pre-order now in standard and deluxe formats, with three bonus numbers on the deluxe edition.
Tracklist
Killing Strangers
Deep Six
Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge
The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles
Warship My Wreck
Slave Only Dreams To Be King
The Devil Beneath My Feet
Birds Of Hell Awaiting
Cupid Carries A Gun
Odds Of Even
Bonus tracks (deluxe edition)
Day 3
Fated, Faithful, Fatal
Fall Of The House Of Death ** **