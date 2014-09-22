Five Finger Death Punch: Six Facts About War Is The Answer

The band worked on this album for the fiesta imd with producer Kevin Churko, who has worked with them ever since. He also has a songwriting credit on every original track from the band here, and on the subsequent three albums.

* Guitarist Zoltan Bathory explained the reasons behind the album title to Metal Hammer: “It’s a phrase we’ve had up our sleeves for some time, and I’ve been talking about it a lot in interviews. In fact, somebody just asked me: ‘If war is the answer, then what is the question?’, and I guess the answer to that is “the meaning of life!” Because life IS war. Basically, you’re fighting against one thing or another right from the start – you’re fighting for survival with pretty much everything against you, you’re fighting for social or political positions”.

* The band did a cover of Bad Company’s Bad Company. This was released as the fifth single from the album.

* Two singles, Dying Breed and No One Gets Left Behind, were only released in the UK.

* Talking about the song Walk Away, Bathory tolf Metal Hammer: “You know, it’s rare to come up with a song that is so complete, and I don’t say that with any sense of ego. As far as I’m concerned, I’m not really the writer of the song, I’m just the vehicle for the music, but I’m really delighted to have channelled something like this – a number with the potential to touch people’s lives in a powerful way, and that’s an ancient and a primal thing, and actually quite a tough thing to do.“

* The two bonus songs on the deluxe edition of the album, Succubus and Undone, were both originally slated for inclusion on the band’s 2007 debut album Way Of The Fist. Both were re-recorded for War Is The Answer.

Get the lowdown on the new FFDP album here