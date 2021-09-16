Frank Turner announces new album and tour, shares single Haven’t Been Doing So Well

Frank Turner has shared a new single, Haven’t Been Doing So Well, and announced a new album and extensive UK tour for 2022.
Turner will release FTHC on February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor. The follow-up to 2019’s No Man’s Land, the album was produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Muse/Cave In), and features the previously-released single The Gathering.
“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” says Turner. “It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”
Turner has also announced the first dates of his The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022.
Together with his band The Sleeping Souls, Turner will visit:
Jan 18: Corn Exchange, Ipswich
Jan 19: UEA, Norwich
Jan 21: Junction, Cambridge
Jan 22: Gliderdrome, Boston
Jan 23: City Hall, Hull
Jan 25: City Hall, Newcastle
Jan 26: The Liquid Room, Edinburgh
Jan 28: Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
Jan 30: SWG3, Glasgow
Feb 01: University, Leeds
Feb 02: Tivoli, Buckley
Feb 04: O2 Academy, Liverpool
Feb 05: O2 Academy, Sheffield
Feb 06: Academy, Manchester
Feb 08: Tramshed, Cardiff
Feb 09: HMV Empire, Coventry
Feb 11: Rock City, Nottingham
Feb 12: O2 Academy, Leicester
Feb 13: O2 Institute, Birmingham
Feb 14: Sin City, Swansea
Feb 16: O2 Academy, Bristol
Feb 18: The Forum, Bath
Feb 19: O2 Guildhall, Southampton
Feb 20: Dome, Brighton
Feb 22: University, Exeter
Feb 23: The Hexagon, Reading
Feb 25: O2 Academy, Oxford
Feb 26: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Feb 27: O2 Academy Brixton, London