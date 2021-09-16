Frank Turner announces new album and tour, shares single Haven’t Been Doing So Well

Frank Turner has shared a new single, Haven’t Been Doing So Well, and announced a new album and extensive UK tour for 2022.

Turner will release FTHC on February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor. The follow-up to 2019’s No Man’s Land, the album was produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Muse/Cave In), and features the previously-released single The Gathering.

“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” says Turner. “It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

Turner has also announced the first dates of his The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022.

Together with his band The Sleeping Souls, Turner will visit:



Jan 18: Corn Exchange, Ipswich

Jan 19: UEA, Norwich

Jan 21: Junction, Cambridge

Jan 22: Gliderdrome, Boston

Jan 23: City Hall, Hull

Jan 25: City Hall, Newcastle

Jan 26: The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

Jan 28: Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Jan 30: SWG3, Glasgow



Feb 01: University, Leeds

Feb 02: Tivoli, Buckley

Feb 04: O2 Academy, Liverpool

Feb 05: O2 Academy, Sheffield

Feb 06: Academy, Manchester

Feb 08: Tramshed, Cardiff

Feb 09: HMV Empire, Coventry

Feb 11: Rock City, Nottingham

Feb 12: O2 Academy, Leicester

Feb 13: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Feb 14: Sin City, Swansea

Feb 16: O2 Academy, Bristol

Feb 18: The Forum, Bath

Feb 19: O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Feb 20: Dome, Brighton

Feb 22: University, Exeter

Feb 23: The Hexagon, Reading

Feb 25: O2 Academy, Oxford

Feb 26: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Feb 27: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tickets for the tour go on sale on September 24.