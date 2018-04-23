Frank Turner announces 2019 UK tour

Frank Turner - Be More Kind 1. Don’t Worry

2. 1933

3. Little Changes

4. Be More Kind

5. Make America Great Again

6. Going Nowhere

7. Brave Face

8. There She Is

9. 21st Century Survival Blues

10. Blackout

11. Common Ground

12. The Lifeboat

13. Get It Right

Frank Turner has announced a run of 2019 UK tour dates.

He’s currently on the road across the country as he prepares to release his new studio album Be More Kind, which is scheduled to arrive on May 4 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records.

But he’s wasted no time in booking a further seven dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff and London, which will take place in January and February next year.

And to mark the announcement, Turner has also revealed that he’ll launch a special tour edition of Be More Kind, which will feature an alternative cover and a fold-out tour poster.

Tickets for the 2019 dates will go on general sale from 10am GMT on Friday (April 27). Those ordering Be More Kind from his website before 3pm tomorrow (April 24) will be sent a unique code for an exclusive pre-sale for the new tour.

Turner, who released his new single Blackout last month, says that Be More Kind was inspired by the Clive James poem Leçons Des Ténèbres.

He says: “‘I should have been more kind. It is my fate. To find this out, but find it out too late.’ It devastated me the first time I read it.

“A lot of older, wiser people tend to say things like that, that the things that come out in the wash at the end of a human life are the way you treated the people around you.

“In the modern world, that’s a lesson that all of us, myself included, could do to learn.”

Frank Turner 2019 UK tour dates

Jan 22: Birmingham Arena

Jan 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Jan 27: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 29: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 01: Bournemouth Windsor Hall

Feb 02: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 03: London Alexandra Palace

Frank Turner remaining 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 24: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Apr 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Apr 27: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 28: Exeter Uni Great Hall, UK

Apr 30: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 01: Southampton Guildhall, UK

May 02: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 04: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

May 05: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

May 08: Hull City Hall, UK

May 09: Norwich UEA, UK